Marc Gasol is looking significantly thinner in preparation for Orlando

Marc Gasol has long been one of the hulkiest centers in the NBA, but those days appear to be over for the 35-year-old.

Images surfaced on Twitter on Saturday of the Toronto Raptors big looking ridiculously slim in a workout photo. Check out the jaw-dropping picture:

Marc Gasol’s quarantine transformation is insane: pic.twitter.com/jt5hfJHyKa — Dionysis Aravantinos (@AravantinosDA) June 20, 2020

Gasol, the former Defensive Player of the Year, had been listed this season at 255 pounds. He was averaging 7.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 27.5 minutes per game for the Raptors before play was suspended.

Toronto will be looking to defend their NBA championship during the planned restart of the season in Orlando later this summer. In preparation, Gasol seems to have joined the current fad of big men dropping massive weight.