Marcus Morris hilariously doubles down on Utah jokes after Clippers eliminate Jazz

Marcus Morris is one LA Clipper who is especially happy about not having to go back to Utah for a Game 7.

Morris’ LA Clippers pulled off a comeback for the ages Friday, rallying from 25 points down to defeat the Jazz and advance to their first conference finals in franchise history. In a tweet after the game, Morris hilariously doubled down on his Utah jokes, saying, “Told you nobody wants to go to Utah!”

Told you nobody wants to go to Utah! ClipperNation you were on one tonight! Let’s keep making history. — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) June 19, 2021

Morris first joked about not wanting to go to Utah prior to Game 5 of the series. By winning that game in Salt Lake City and closing out the series at home on Friday, the Clippers avoided having to return to Utah for Game 7.

Though Morris took a backseat in Game 6 with just seven points, his two 20-plus-point games prior to that helped swing the momentum of the series. Now the Clippers face the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals. That will mark another interesting storyline for Morris, who played for the Suns from 2013 to 2015 and ended his time there with some bad blood.