Marcus Morris took funny shot at Utah after win over Jazz

Marcus Morris seems to feel about Utah the same way that Joakim Noah used to feel about Cleveland.

Morris’ LA Clippers topped the Utah Jazz at home on Monday to even their second-round series at two games apiece. Morris’ twin brother Markieff was in attendance, and Marcus responded by going for 24 points on five three-pointers. Markieff was also in the crowd for Game 7 of the Clippers’ first-round series against the Dallas Mavericks. Marcus showed out in that game too, scoring 23 points on seven three-pointers in a Clipper victory.

After Monday’s win, Marcus was asked if his apparent good luck charm Markieff would be coming to Utah for Game 5 of the series.

“Markieff won’t be coming to Utah,” replied Marcus, per Farbod Esnaashari of Sports Illustrated. “I don’t know anyone who wants to come to Utah.”

Savage. The good news for Marcus though is that the Clippers’ Game 4 win guaranteed that the series will return to Los Angeles for Game 6. But should the series go to a Game 7, which would also be held in Utah, Marcus may have to convince his brother to bite the bullet and make the trip over.

The Morris twins are hardly alone in their feelings about Utah. A few years ago, another NBA team was also hoping to avoid a playoff matchup there.