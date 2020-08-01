Marcus Smart fined $15,000 for comments about referees

Marcus Smart has been fined by the NBA for his comments about officials on Friday night.

Smart’s Boston Celtics lost 119-112 to the Milwaukee Bucks, and a controversial foul called on Smart with around 1:30 left helped swing the game towards the Bucks.

Smart, who was trying to take a charge from Giannis Antetokounmpo, got called for a foul. He said after the game that he thought the referees called him for the foul rather than foul out Antetokounmpo from the game.

Smart was fined $15,000 for his comments.

Smart has had numerous issues over the years and has amassed over $330,000 in fines during his career.

For his career, Marcus Smart has now been fined $337K for various technicals, fights, ripping officiating and ejections. #Celtics #NBABubble — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) August 1, 2020

In March, the Celtics guard was fined for going after a referee.