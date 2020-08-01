 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, August 1, 2020

Marcus Smart fined $15,000 for comments about referees

August 1, 2020
by Larry Brown

Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart has been fined by the NBA for his comments about officials on Friday night.

Smart’s Boston Celtics lost 119-112 to the Milwaukee Bucks, and a controversial foul called on Smart with around 1:30 left helped swing the game towards the Bucks.

Smart, who was trying to take a charge from Giannis Antetokounmpo, got called for a foul. He said after the game that he thought the referees called him for the foul rather than foul out Antetokounmpo from the game.

Smart was fined $15,000 for his comments.

Smart has had numerous issues over the years and has amassed over $330,000 in fines during his career.

In March, the Celtics guard was fined for going after a referee.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus