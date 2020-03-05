Marcus Smart fined $35K for going after referee John Goble

Marcus Smart went after a referee after fouling out of Tuesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, but the Boston Celtics point guard will not be suspended for his actions.

The NBA announced on Thursday that Smart has been fined $35,000 for “confronting and verbally abusing the game officials.”

Smart fouled out at the end of regulation of an eventual 129-120 overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets. He was furious over the call, which put Caris LeVert at the free throw line to tie the game. Smart shouted at referee John Goble over the call and had to be restrained by members of Boston’s coaching staff.

Smart, who is averaging 13.0 points and 4.9 assists per game this season, was able to play in Wednesday night’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers while the NBA reviewed his actions. He is fortunate he was not suspended.