Marcus Smart has great quote about his huge block in Game 7

Marcus Smart offered a great quote about his huge block in the Boston Celtics’ series-clinching win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

The Celtics beat the Raptors 92-87 in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series. Boston was protecting a 2-point lead with around a minute left when the ball was pushed ahead to Norman Powell, who went up for a fastbreak layup. Smart made an incredible block on the play to help Boston maintain the lead.

When the Celtics needed it most, Marcus Smart came through with the block pic.twitter.com/rpeKkgjRoS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 12, 2020

The play showcased the abilities that have made Smart a two-time All-Defensive player in the NBA.

That’s exactly what Smart said after the game.

Marcus Smart while describing his game-saving block: “I'm first-team all defense for a reason.” — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) September 12, 2020

Smart scored 16 points, but he had three steals and the block to help Boston get the win.

As for Smart’s quote, well, we think we know where he may have gotten it.