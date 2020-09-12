 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, September 11, 2020

Marcus Smart has great quote about his huge block in Game 7

September 11, 2020
by Larry Brown

Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart offered a great quote about his huge block in the Boston Celtics’ series-clinching win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

The Celtics beat the Raptors 92-87 in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series. Boston was protecting a 2-point lead with around a minute left when the ball was pushed ahead to Norman Powell, who went up for a fastbreak layup. Smart made an incredible block on the play to help Boston maintain the lead.

The play showcased the abilities that have made Smart a two-time All-Defensive player in the NBA.

That’s exactly what Smart said after the game.

Smart scored 16 points, but he had three steals and the block to help Boston get the win.

As for Smart’s quote, well, we think we know where he may have gotten it.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus