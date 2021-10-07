Marcus Smart got heated with Celtics teammate for flopping

The art of irony is definitely not lost on Marcus Smart.

Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams told reporters on Thursday that Smart had an altercation at practice with teammate Grant Williams.

“Grant was flopping and s—,” said Robert, per Jay King of The Athletic.

Robert was quick to add though that the altercation was just verbal and that they are all brothers on the team.

Of course, Smart getting mad at another player for exaggerating contact is nothing short of poetic. He himself is one of the most infamous floppers in the NBA and has drawn multiple fines over the years for flopping violations.

Smart even showed a further lack of self-awareness by accusing an opponent of flopping last season. Unfortunately for Smart, it just makes him look like the Spider-Man pointing at himself meme.