Marcus Smart suffered hand injury in bizarre way

Marcus Smart is known for hustle plays and going all-out for loose balls, but it sounds like that may have worked against him recently.

The Boston Celtics guard missed two games for the team with a right hand injury before returning on Friday in a victory over the Phoenix Suns. Smart revealed to reporters the bizarre manner in which he hurt his hand — he cut it on a piece of wood sticking out of the court when he dove for a loose ball against Milwaukee on Christmas Day.

Smart added that he was in excruciating pain in bed the next day, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

A two-time All-Defensive First Teamer as well as winner of the NBA Hustle Award in 2019, Smart is a fan favorite for his relentless style. He is also the longest-tenured Celtics player, having been drafted by the team in 2014.

Smart’s style of play definitely comes with its risks though, and he is no stranger to getting hurt in some strange ways.

