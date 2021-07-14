Mario Chalmers wants to reunite with LeBron James

Mario Chalmers is hoping for a chance to reunite with the guy he carried to two NBA championships.

The former Miami Heat guard Chalmers reacted this week to the news that the Lakers are looking to add another playmaker in free agency.

“Let me get a shot at this,” Chalmers wrote on Twitter. “Just a workout or let me come play pick up.”

Chalmers, of course, has history with LeBron James, having won two titles with him during their four seasons as teammates in Miami. The Lakers also recently hired former Heat assistant David Fizdale, who coached the two players in Miami, to join head coach Frank Vogel’s staff.

Now 35, Chalmers has been out of the NBA since 2018 but has gone on to play overseas in Italy and Greece recently. The Lakers have championship aspirations, which makes a Chalmers signing a major longshot. But it would certainly do the heart good to see James yelling at Chalmers again.