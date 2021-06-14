Mark Cuban calls BS on story about Luka Doncic, Bob Voulgaris

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has issued a response to a story that was published on Monday about Luka Doncic not getting along with at least one member of the team’s front office. That response was very brief.

Tim Cato and Sam Amick of The Athletic published a story on Monday detailing Doncic’s negative feelings toward Haralabos (aka Bob) Voulgaris, who is one of Mark Cuban’s most trusted adversaries. The feature cites numerous league and team sources who claim there is concern within the Mavericks about Doncic eventually leaving the franchise, in large part because of his frustrations with Voulgaris.

Not long after the story was released, Cuban tweeted a link to it and called it “total bullsh-t” (edited by LBS for profanity).

The entire piece is worth reading, as it goes into detail about multiple incidents where Doncic was openly disgusted with Voulgaris.

Voulgaris, a well-known sports gambler, was hired by Cuban in an analytics role back in 2018. Many within the Mavericks organization feel Voulgaris now has more pull than general manager Donnie Nelson. Voulgaris has input into everything from draft picks to lineup decisions, according to The Athletic. Though, Cuban may also be calling BS on that as well as the supposed issues between Doncic and Voulgaris.

The Mavericks have not won a playoff series since 2011, which has likely led to a great deal of internal tension. In addition to the Voulgaris story, there have been rumblings recently that Doncic and one of his star teammates are not getting along.

If all of the reports we have heard aren’t “total bullsh-t,” we could see some significant changes in Dallas this offseason.