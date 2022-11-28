 Skip to main content
Mark Cuban has interesting comments about Mavericks’ notable new signing

November 28, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Mark Cuban appears to be all-in on the newest Dallas Maverick.

The Mavs intend to sign former All-Star guard Kemba Walker pending a physical, according to multiple reports on Monday. Fellow guard Facundo Campazzo will be waived in order to create the roster space for Walker.

Shortly after the news broke, the Dallas owner Cuban made some interesting comments about the expected addition of Walker.

“We wanted to add some flexibility to our offense,” said Cuban, according to Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News. “Like last year at this point, we have great shot quality, particularly from the 3, but we’ve struggled to make enough of them. Kemba will give [head coach] J-Kidd [Jason Kidd] more offensive flexibility.”

Walker, a four-time All-Star, was waived by the Detroit Pistons last month. He averaged 11.6 points and 3.5 assists per game for the New York Knicks in 2021-22 but is 32 years old now and has a troubling history of knee injuries.

Cuban’s assessment of Walker here is probably a bit overly rosy. Walker has never been more than an average playmaker at the point guard spot and is only a 36.0 percent career three-point shooter. He has also historically been a defensive liability, something likely exacerbated now by Walker’s age and his issues with health.

Still, the Mavericks need some kind of spark. After losing Jalen Brunson in free agency this past summer, Dallas now sits at 9-10 on the year (11th in the West) and have lost four straight games. Walker on a minimum deal might not hurt them. But he might not be able to save Dallas either, especially since they have issues elsewhere in their rotation.

