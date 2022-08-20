Mark Cuban teases ‘insane’ new move from Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic may have pulled yet another superpower out from the earth’s molten core.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban spoke in an interview this week with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report and hinted that Doncic has an exciting new move in his bag of tricks. Rooks brought up a previous conversation she had with Cuban after the 2019-20 season about Doncic wanting to work on his left-hand finishing and asked Cuban what Doncic was adding to his game this time around.

“I can’t tell you,” replied Cuban, per CBS Sports’ James Herbert. “We’ll see. I don’t want to jinx him. But if you see something, you’re going, ‘Where the hell did that come from?’ you’ll know that’s what it was.

“It’s a move,” Cuban went on. “It’s a shot … It’s insane.”

Doncic already has a Heinz 57 bottle of different ways that he can beat you on offense, averaging 28.4 points per game last season as he led the Mavs to their first conference finals appearance in more than a decade. But at still just 23 years old, there remains plenty more room for Doncic to grow.

Cuban did not offer any more details on this supposedly mind-bending new move from Doncic. But we already have a theory on what it might be based on what Doncic himself busted out at a recent international competition.