Mark Cuban not commenting on controversial Kristaps Porzingis ejection

Mark Cuban has always been one of the most outspoken team owners in sports, but the Dallas Mavericks boss chose to stay quiet following the controversial ejection of Kristaps Porzingis on Monday night.

Porzingis was ejected during Game 1 of his team’s playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers after he received two technical fouls. The first was for protesting a foul call, and the second was for getting involved in a minor skirmish between between Luka Doncic and Marcus Morris.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, Cuban declined to comment when asked about the ejection after the Mavericks’ 118-110 loss.

Cuban would have drawn an automatic fine from the NBA if he criticized the officiating crew, so he likely did not feel like dealing with that. However, it would have been understandable if he sounded off about the situation.

Porzingis was ejected with 9:10 remaining in the third quarter. The big man had 14 points in 20 minutes prior to being given the boot, so the ejection could have been the difference between Dallas winning and losing. Most people who see the video of the skirmish will agree Porzingis did not deserve a second technical.