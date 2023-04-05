 Skip to main content
Mark Cuban shares where things went wrong with Jalen Brunson

April 5, 2023
by Larry Brown
Mark Cuban smiles

Nov 27, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban smiles for the camera before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks have completely collapsed this season, and now many are pointing to the loss of Jalen Brunson as a big reason why. And Mark Cuban believes there was a specific reason for Brunson’s departure.

On Tuesday, Luka Doncic was asked how much the team misses Brunson, who was drafted by Dallas in 2018 and spent four seasons with them. He said they missed Brunson “a lot” and he complimented Brunson on being an “amazing guy, amazing player.”

Brunson, who left the Mavericks in free agency to sign a 4-year, $104 million deal with the New York Knicks, is having a breakout season. His Knicks are fifth in the East, while the Mavs entered play on Wednesday in the 11th spot in the West. He said Tuesday that he was surprised by Dallas’ struggles.

Where the Mavs are compared to where the Knicks are has led many to point to Brunson as a turning point for both teams.

Just recently, Brunson said that he would have been willing to sign with the Mavericks for nearly half of what he got from the Knicks. He blamed Dallas for not making him the offer.

On Tuesday, Mavericks owner Cuban said the team never had the opportunity to sign Brunson to a 4-year, $55.5 million deal.

Cuban also said that things went wrong “when the parents got involved” in the Brunson situation.

Cuban is talking about Rick Brunson, who is Jalen’s father. Rick was hired by the Knicks last year to be an assistant coach. He has a long history of working with NBA teams, including ones coached by Tom Thibodeau, as a player development specialist.

Perhaps Cuban feels that once the Knicks hired Rick, Jalen was sold on going to play for his father’s team. The decision has paid off so far.

