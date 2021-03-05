Mark Cuban says Mavericks will accept Dogecoin cryptocurrency for purchases

In case there was any doubt, Mark Cuban is officially the spiciest meme lord among all the NBA owners.

Cuban announced this week that his Dallas Mavericks will begin accept the popular cryptocurrency Dogecoin for purchases of tickets and merchandise.

Cuban was asked why they’re making the move and gave a simple response.

“Because we can!” said Cuban, per Isabelle Lee of Markets Insider. “Sometimes in business, you have to do things that are fun.”

Dogecoin, which is currently trading around $0.05 per coin, began in 2013 as a joke based around the well-known Doge meme. It has since gained legitimacy though after boosts from celebrity backers such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk and is up nearly 2,000 percent in just the last year alone.

The Mavs began accepting Bitcoin, the most recognized cryptocurrency, in 2019. But Cuban is far from the only NBA figure to delve into these waters.