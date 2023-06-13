Mark Jackson had great line after NBA Finals MVP was announced

Mark Jackson delivered a great line after the NBA Finals MVP award was handed out.

Jackson infamously left Nikola Jokic off the NBA regular season MVP ballot entirely this year. The former coach later said that he had made an honest error when omitting the Denver Nuggets star.

So when it came time to vote for NBA Finals MVP on Monday, Jackson was intent on not repeating his mistake.

The ESPN announcer was one of 11 voters for the NBA Finals MVP award and was sure to vote for Jokic, who won the award unanimously.

Jokić received all 11 votes from a media panel covering the #NBAFinals The Nuggets center averaged 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists in the Finals series. The voting panel ⬇️ https://t.co/hFH9skxUgD pic.twitter.com/B91D03Ms0y — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 13, 2023

Jackson addressed the situation with a great line during ESPN’s postgame show after the Denver Nuggets won the NBA championship.

“I’m just so glad I got my MVP vote right this time. I can go home and sleep peacefully,” Jackson said.

Yes, thank goodness Jackson didn’t botch this one.

Jokic still wasn’t going to win the regular season MVP award, but leaving him off entirely was an unjustifiable error. At least Jackson didn’t screw up when it came to Finals MVP.