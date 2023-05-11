Mark Jackson explains his bizarre NBA MVP ballot

ESPN NBA analyst Mark Jackson put together the strangest MVP ballot in recent memory by omitting Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic from his top five. After his ballot was revealed Thursday, Jackson explained what he was thinking when he put it together.

The ESPN analyst promptly went on SiriusXM NBA Radio and said he had simply made a mistake, and had apologized to Jokic and the Nuggets for the omission.

Jackson on SXM NBA: "Mistake. One thing I live by, you make a mistake, you own it. I'm not a guy that does it for clicks or to be trending. Absolute mistake made by me. I am thinking, how did I make that mistake?" Jackson also apologized to the Nuggets and Jokic. https://t.co/RTtT0c2HnV — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) May 11, 2023

“Mistake. One thing I live by, you make a mistake, you own it. I’m not a guy that does it for clicks or to be trending,” Jackson said. “Absolute mistake made by me. I am thinking, how did I make that mistake?”

It is tough to believe that Jackson could accidentally leave one of the otherwise unanimous top three MVP candidates off his ballot, but maybe he somehow did. It’s a cautionary tale to double check your ballot if so, or else you might get absolutely roasted by Charles Barkley.

Jackson was the only one who made the mistake in question, according to the NBA’s data. Winner Joel Embiid and third-place finisher Giannis Antetokounmpo both appeared on all 100 ballots, with Jokic finishing second despite Jackson forgetting about him.