Has Markelle Fultz finally figured out his 3-point shot?

After years of enduring media hysteria and Internet memes alike, Markelle Fultz may finally be turning the corner with his jumper.

Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford spoke positively on Tuesday about Fultz’s three-point stroke, saying that it improved this offseason.

“You’re going to see it when you see him play,” said Clifford, per Josh Robbins of The Athletic. “For instance, his spot-up 3s, his release point is getting to be back where it used to be.”

Fultz’s shooting struggles led to the demise of his Philadelphia 76ers tenure less than two years after they drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2017. Rumors of a chronic shoulder injury and/or the yips ran rampant, but Fultz’s form had looked absolutely horrific regardless.

The now 22-year-old Fultz was traded to the Magic in 2019 and has slowly regained his shooting ability ever since. He made 36 three-pointers last year and looked much more comfortable taking them. But he still shot just 26.7 percent on his threes overall and maintained a hitch in his form.

Clifford comments do indicate though that Fultz has since improved on his mechanics. That combined with increasing confidence could bode well for Fultz’s shooting fortunes in the 2020-21 campaign.

Photo: Mogami Kariya/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0