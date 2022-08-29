Report: Markieff Morris in advanced talks with Eastern Conference team

Markieff Morris may soon have a new team.

In his Sunday newsletter, NBA writer Marc Stein discussed Morris’ status. Stein said that the Brooklyn Nets had registered the most serious interest in Morris. Stein said the Philadelphia 76ers also had interest in the forward.

Later in the evening, Stein said the two sides had moved into advanced discussions on a deal.

Update: The Nets have moved into advanced discussions with free agent forward Markieff Morris as Brooklyn seeks to bolster its frontcourt, league sources say. My earlier around-the-league notes column: https://t.co/t5akSYVuKz — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 29, 2022

Morris, 32, played for the Miami Heat last year after winning an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. The former Kansas forward would actually be reuniting with his former teammate in Steve Nash, though this time he would be playing for Nash. The two were teammates on the 2011-2012 Phoenix Suns, which was Nash’s last season playing for the Suns. Nash is entering his third season as the Nets’ head coach.

A report last week indicated the Nets and Morris had mutual interest, so talks of a deal possibly being imminent is not a surprise.