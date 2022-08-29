 Skip to main content
Report: Markieff Morris in advanced talks with Eastern Conference team

August 28, 2022
by Larry Brown
Markieff Morris dribbles

Oct 7, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris (8) warms up prior to the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Markieff Morris may soon have a new team.

In his Sunday newsletter, NBA writer Marc Stein discussed Morris’ status. Stein said that the Brooklyn Nets had registered the most serious interest in Morris. Stein said the Philadelphia 76ers also had interest in the forward.

Later in the evening, Stein said the two sides had moved into advanced discussions on a deal.

Morris, 32, played for the Miami Heat last year after winning an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. The former Kansas forward would actually be reuniting with his former teammate in Steve Nash, though this time he would be playing for Nash. The two were teammates on the 2011-2012 Phoenix Suns, which was Nash’s last season playing for the Suns. Nash is entering his third season as the Nets’ head coach.

A report last week indicated the Nets and Morris had mutual interest, so talks of a deal possibly being imminent is not a surprise.

