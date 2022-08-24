Nets could sign former Steve Nash teammate?

Steve Nash the head coach could be bringing it back to the days of Steve Nash the point guard.

NetsDaily reported on Wednesday that the Brooklyn Nets have mutual interest with free agent forward Markieff Morris. The report adds that a Morris signing would presumably be for the veteran’s minimum (worth about $2.72 million since Morris has over ten years of NBA experience).

Morris, 32, played for the Miami Heat last year after winning an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. He was also a rookie on the Phoenix Suns in 2011-12, which was Nash’s final season in Phoenix.

The NetsDaily report notes that Brooklyn currently has two openings on their 15-man roster and six openings on their 20-man training camp roster. They would be wise to spend one on a frontcourt player such as Morris since Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge, Andre Drummond, and Bruce Brown are all gone from last season’s team (though TJ Warren and Royce O’Neale did arrive this summer). If it does not work out with Morris though, there is another Eastern Conference contender that he is interested in joining.