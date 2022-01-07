Markieff Morris calls out ‘fat boy’ Nikola Jokic in tweet about their incident

It may be time to prepare for yet another round of beef between Markieff Morris and Nikola Jokic.

The Miami Heat forward Morris reacted on Thursday to a tweet that said it was “wild” that he had missed 30 straight games since his incident with the Denver Nuggets center Jokic on Nov. 8.

This is wild: Markieff Morris has missed 30 straight games for the Heat since he got whiplash from his scuffle with Nikola Jokic on November 8th. Sheesh. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Pjzxi6SBVn — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 6, 2022

Morris responded angrily and added in a swipe at Jokic over Jokic’s weight.

“Ain’t s— wild about it!” tweeted Morris (profanity edited by LBS). “It’s a real injury! Imagine having a 300 pound sloppy fat boy run full speed and make direct contact with your spine! I’ll be back soon like I said.”

Jokic is officially listed at 284 pounds. He has poked fun at his weight before and recently even shared the terrible diet he had before coming to the NBA.

The Heat have officially been listing Morris as “out (neck, whiplash).” There is little doubt about the legitimacy of Morris’ injury, especially when you see the video of how his neck snapped backwards from Jokic’s hit.

The altercation between the two players had a significant fallout in which both teammates and family members became involved. Morris’ tweet here just might start up the feud all over again.