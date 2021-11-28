Udonis Haslem has warning for Nikola Jokic’s brothers

Udonis Haslem is ready for the smoke ahead of the much-awaited rematch between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets.

The Heat veteran offered a warning this weekend for Nikola Jokic’s brothers in anticipation of Monday’s game against the Nuggets in Miami.

“I keep hearing about the Jokic brothers buying tickets to come to the game. They better stay in line and don’t come down there and start trouble,” said Haslem, per the Miami Herald. “Miami is my city. It’s my city.”

Haslem also said that last month’s incident between Jokic and Heat forward Markieff Morris (video here) is in the past.

“I have nothing to do with that, man,” he said. “We’re going to play a basketball game. That’s over with. I don’t have nothing to do with that.”

Jokic’s brothers, Nemanja and Strahinja, might not be so willing to let the incident go though. They created a Twitter account just to threaten Morris’ twin brother Marcus, who had expressed displeasure with what Nikola did. There have also some rampant rumors that the Jokic brothers will be in attendance for Monday’s game.

For Haslem though, he is a Miami native who has spent his entire 19-season career with the Heat. He’ll be ready to defend his turf if need be on Monday.

Photo: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports