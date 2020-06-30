Marv Albert will not be part of NBA bubble due to coronavirus concerns

Marv Albert is a familiar voice for NBA fans when he calls national TV games, but he won’t be broadcasting during the NBA’s restarted season in Orlando.

The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported on Tuesday that Albert will not be a part of the NBA’s bubble due to concerns related to the coronavirus. Albert is 79, which puts him in an age group that is considered to be at a higher risk for adverse consequences if they get the virus.

Albert told Marchand he was excited about participating until he saw the cases in Florida rise, which gave him second thoughts.

Marchand says that 86-year-old Hubie Brown, who is part of ESPN’s game broadcasts, will also likely not be a part of the bubble.

Kevin Harlan, Ian Eagle and Brian Anderson are Turner’s other NBA play-by-play voices. Harlan is regarded as the No. 2 announcer behind Albert. National announcers are expected to be on-site to broadcast the games during the restarted season, which begins in July.