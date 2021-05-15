Marv Albert will retire at end of NBA Playoffs

After over five decades of calling NBA action, Marv Albert is calling it a career.

As first reported by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Albert has decided to retire from his broadcasting duties at the end of the NBA Playoffs. A formal announcement is expected soon from Albert, and TNT has begun to reach out to people around the league to record tributes to Albert to air during the playoffs.

The decision means Albert’s final games will be the Eastern Conference Finals.

Albert turns 80 next month. He’s been an iconic voice on the league’s national TV broadcasts since 1990, when he became the lead play-by-play man for NBC’s NBA coverage. He has worked in the same capacity for TNT since 1999. Long before that, he was known as the voice of the New York Knicks, a role he held from 1967 to 2004.

Albert has called various other major events during his career, including a three-decade tenure as the radio voice of the New York Rangers. He’s also known nationally for his work on NFL and NCAA Tournament games.

Notably, Albert’s typical broadcasting partner abruptly left TNT this week, though that departure is unrelated to Albert’s impending retirement.