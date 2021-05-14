Analyst Chris Webber, TNT part ways

Chris Webber’s time as an analyst for TNT has ended.

Webber and TNT parted ways, the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported on Thursday night. Webber was not paired with Marv Albert for the first game of TNT’s doubleheader on Thursday. Instead, Reggie Miller served as the analyst.

TNT and Webber parting ways did not come as a surprise. Marchand says that the two sides hadn’t really had conversations about Webber’s future and that there was a sense TNT did not want the former NBA star back. Webber’s departure may have been mutual.

Marchand believes Miller, Grant Hill or even Jim Jackson could fill Webber’s roles.

Webber, 48, has worked for TNT in various capacities since 2008. We know of at least one person who will likely be pleased with this news.