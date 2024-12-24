Former No. 2 overall pick suffers gruesome leg injury

Washington Wizards forward Marvin Bagley on Monday suffered a gruesome-looking leg injury in a 123-105 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla.

With under seven minutes left in the contest, Wizards forward Corey Kispert fouled Thunder big man Isaiah Hartenstein to prevent the latter from getting an easy lob attempt. The resulting contact led Hartenstein to crash into Bagley.

Hartenstein’s full weight appeared to roll over on Bagley’s right leg. Bagley immediately crumpled to the ground and began groaning in pain as players gathered around him in silence.

Bagley stayed down for over a minute before teammates helped lift him to the locker room to receive medical attention.

The Wizards have yet to provide an update on Bagley’s injury. But judging by his guttural screams and the gruesome twist his leg took as seen on the instant replay, the Wizards center may be out for a while.

Bagley left the contest with seven points and six rebounds on 2/3 shooting across 16 minutes of action.

Bagley was selected second overall by the Sacramento Kings in the stacked 2018 NBA Draft. He’s most known by NBA fans for being the player picked right before Luka Doncic. The two players drafted after Doncic, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Trae Young, also turned into All-Stars.

Since flaming out with the Kings in 2022, Bagley has spent time on the Wizards and Detroit Pistons.

While it seems clear to most that the Kings made the wrong pick back in 2018, the man who drafted Bagley is not ready to admit that just yet.