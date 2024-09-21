Fans stunned over Vlade Divac’s comments about infamous draft

Vlade Divac has left fans stunned with comments he made about the 2018 NBA Draft.

Divac conducted an interview with Croatian media outlet Index HR that was published on Friday. In the interview, Divac was asked about the 2018 draft.

Divac was the general manager of the Sacramento Kings at the time. The Phoenix Suns took center Deandre Ayton first overall, which is a defensible pick. The Kings took Marvin Bagley III second, and then Luka Doncic was picked third by Atlanta (and quickly traded to Dallas).

Divac was asked about passing over Doncic.

“I had De’Aaron Fox at that position, whom I drafted a year earlier. At that moment, I thought that Fox was a player who could become a franchise player in the next period. Time will tell if I was wrong. As things stand now, it looks like I am, but I have faith in little Fox that he will have a better career,” Divac answered.

The point is that Divac did not go for best overall player, but rather what his team needed more.

Fox has been a fantastic guard for Sacramento and made an All-Star team. Divac nailed that pick. But he indeed blew it by passing on Doncic. Divac says the story isn’t over yet, but most fans think otherwise.

Why does Vlade not realize that you having to bring up Fox means you made the wrong pick in Bagley😭 — KingsMuse (@kings_muse) September 21, 2024

“Time will tell”

Lmfao time has already told — 選ばれし者 ♱ (@Walterdiggs_) September 21, 2024