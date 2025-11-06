Larry Brown Sports

Massive fire breaks out at Erik Spoelstra’s house

A house registered to Erik Spoelstra burned down

A massive fire broke out at a home belonging to Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on Thursday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a call of a house fire at 4:36 a.m. Thursday morning in Coral Gables, Fla. According to NBC 6 South Florida, the home is registered to Spoelstra.

Firefighters arrived to find “two structures on the property fully involved” and a partial collapse. That led to what is called a “defensive attack,” which means the goal is to protect nearby structures and contain the fire rather than trying to extinguish it from within.

Footage that was captured by NBC 6 showed the blaze.

The home appeared to be completely destroyed hours later when the fire had been extinguished.

There were no injuries reported at Spoelstra’s home.

The Heat have been on the road since last week. They lost 122-112 to the Nuggets in Denver on Wednesday night. They had road games against the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs prior to that.

