Massive fire breaks out at Erik Spoelstra’s house

A massive fire broke out at a home belonging to Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on Thursday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a call of a house fire at 4:36 a.m. Thursday morning in Coral Gables, Fla. According to NBC 6 South Florida, the home is registered to Spoelstra.

Firefighters arrived to find “two structures on the property fully involved” and a partial collapse. That led to what is called a “defensive attack,” which means the goal is to protect nearby structures and contain the fire rather than trying to extinguish it from within.

Footage that was captured by NBC 6 showed the blaze.

ERIK SPOELSTRA HOUSE CAUGHT ON FIRE IN MIAMI 😳 pic.twitter.com/gQWwarZKf2 — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) November 6, 2025

The home appeared to be completely destroyed hours later when the fire had been extinguished.

Happening Now: Crews battling a House Fire since 4am at a SW Miami-Dade home believed to be registered to Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. The house is destroyed, we hope everyone is okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qZ78Rkowa1 — Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) November 6, 2025

There were no injuries reported at Spoelstra’s home.

The Heat have been on the road since last week. They lost 122-112 to the Nuggets in Denver on Wednesday night. They had road games against the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs prior to that.