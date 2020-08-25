Matt Barnes finally gets his Warriors championship ring

Matt Barnes has long said he didn’t feel like he deserved his Golden State Warriors championship ring. The Warriors put that right on Tuesday.

During Tuesday’s episode of “The Jump” on ESPN, Barnes was presented with his ring from his time with the 2017 Warriors, complete with a video message from coach Steve Kerr.

This. Was. So. Cool. The Jump helped the @Warriors surprise @Matt_Barnes22 with his championship ring from the team's 2017 title run – Matt never brought the ring home from the arena & has talked about not really feeling like he deserved it. We made sure he got his due today: pic.twitter.com/XDEeX2mwjJ — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) August 25, 2020

Notably, Barnes adds that the story of the ring got a bit twisted over the years. He said in May that he didn’t feel like he deserved it, and that he didn’t have the ring. Now, Barnes says he didn’t have the hardware because the office he stored it in was locked when he tried to retrieve it.

What’s important is that Barnes has his ring now. Plus, he seems to accept that he played a key role on a championship team.