Friday, August 2, 2024

Everyone said the same thing about Mavericks signing 7-foot-5 rookie

August 2, 2024
by R.P. Salao
A Dallas Mavericks logo on a pair of shorts

Nov 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the Dallas Mavericks logo during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Charlotte Hornets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Several fans believe the Dallas Mavericks are thinking about a certain Frenchman after the team’s latest rookie signing.

On Friday, the Mavs reportedly agreed to a deal with undrafted rookie Jamarion Sharp. Standing at 7’5,” Sharp was the tallest player in college basketball last season.

Sharp was an imposing force last month while playing on Dallas’ NBA summer league team. The 22-year-old blocked nearly three shots per game in five appearances for the Mavericks’ summer league squad. The Ole Miss product did it in just 15 minutes per game.

A team signing an undrafted rookie doesn’t usually draw that much buzz. But the Mavericks’ move had some fans imagining Sharp as a potential foil for San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama. A few even anointed Sharp as a “Wemby stopper” in the making.

The Mavericks and Spurs have long had a Texas-sized rivalry over the last few decades. The two teams also play each other four times a year given that they both play in the Southwest division.

Wembanyama is listed at 7’4″ but it’s an open secret that he may be even taller than that. Sharp instantly becomes one of the few players in the NBA — and in the world — who could make Wemby look normal-sized.

