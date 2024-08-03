Everyone said the same thing about Mavericks signing 7-foot-5 rookie

Several fans believe the Dallas Mavericks are thinking about a certain Frenchman after the team’s latest rookie signing.

On Friday, the Mavs reportedly agreed to a deal with undrafted rookie Jamarion Sharp. Standing at 7’5,” Sharp was the tallest player in college basketball last season.

Undrafted free agent center Jamarion Sharp – tallest player in college at 7-5 – has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks, his agent Scott Nichols of @Rize_Management tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/24TjZwNXTV — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 2, 2024

Sharp was an imposing force last month while playing on Dallas’ NBA summer league team. The 22-year-old blocked nearly three shots per game in five appearances for the Mavericks’ summer league squad. The Ole Miss product did it in just 15 minutes per game.

A team signing an undrafted rookie doesn’t usually draw that much buzz. But the Mavericks’ move had some fans imagining Sharp as a potential foil for San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama. A few even anointed Sharp as a “Wemby stopper” in the making.

The wemby stopper — miguel (@livefromtheshxd) August 2, 2024

Wemby stopper — LAKERSADVOCATE (@DevsAdvocate) August 2, 2024

Wemby stopper Kid is very athletic, moves very well — Mr Root (@DaRealRoot) August 2, 2024

Wemby is shaking — Luka Dončić (@womanizerking) August 2, 2024

The Mavericks and Spurs have long had a Texas-sized rivalry over the last few decades. The two teams also play each other four times a year given that they both play in the Southwest division.

Wembanyama is listed at 7’4″ but it’s an open secret that he may be even taller than that. Sharp instantly becomes one of the few players in the NBA — and in the world — who could make Wemby look normal-sized.