Photos of Victor Wembanyama next to shortest player in Olympics go viral

July 30, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Victor Wembanyama looks ahead

Jan 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dribbles before their game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Wembanyama has been known to make almost everyone around him look short, but the height discrepancy between the French superstar and one particular opponent at the Summer Olympics was truly mesmerizing.

Wembanyama and France took on Japan in pool play on Tuesday in Paris. At 7-foot-4, Wembanyama is the tallest men’s basketball player in the Olympics this year. Japan’s Yuki Togashi, who is 5-foot-6, is the shortest. Every inch of that height difference was on full display when the two shared the court together.

That was even more shocking to see than the way Wembanyama has made some of his fellow 7-footers look like they are of average height.

Wembanyama, who was selected first overall by the San Antonio Spurs last year, enjoyed a successful rookie NBA season. He averaged a double-double with 21.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. The 20-year-old also led the NBA by a wide margin with 3.6 blocks per game and was named NBA Rookie of the Year.

