Mavericks address Jason Kidd’s future as head coach

April 11, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Jason Kidd coaches from the sideline

Mar 16, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd coaches against the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

In terms of NBA coaching ability, Jason Kidd seemed closer to Mr. Bean than to Phil Jackson this season. But nevertheless, the Dallas Mavericks remain committed to him.

Speaking with the media on Tuesday, Mavericks GM Nico Harrison stressed that Kidd will remain the team’s head coach. Harrison also said that Kidd still has the backing of both the organization and the players.

The Mavericks were a colossal disappointment this year. After swinging for the fences by trading for Kyrie Irving, Dallas finished at 38-44 and failed to qualify for a 20-team postseason. Kidd himself also had some poor moments over the course of the season.

But it is worth remembering that Kidd led Dallas to the Western Conference Finals just last year. On top of that, he had to work with a janky roster this season where Irving and Luka Doncic playing without a top wing defender or an elite rim protector proved to be an untenable fit schematically.

Kidd, who was hired in 2021, remains under contract with the Mavs for two more years. Though Dallas may be undergoing other changes this summer, it sounds like Kidd’s job is safe until further notice.

