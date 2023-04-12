Mavericks address Jason Kidd’s future as head coach

In terms of NBA coaching ability, Jason Kidd seemed closer to Mr. Bean than to Phil Jackson this season. But nevertheless, the Dallas Mavericks remain committed to him.

Speaking with the media on Tuesday, Mavericks GM Nico Harrison stressed that Kidd will remain the team’s head coach. Harrison also said that Kidd still has the backing of both the organization and the players.

“Jason Kidd is our coach,” Nico Harrison re-emphasizes. pic.twitter.com/3yf9jxiot5 — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) April 11, 2023

I asked @dallasmavs GM, Nico Harrison, if the Mavericks players and organization still believe in head coach, Jason Kidd. “Yeah absolutely,” he said. Harrison also added that everyone needs to “take a step back and do some soul searching,” ahead of next season. pic.twitter.com/mWokPzRds0 — Prabhat Seelamsetti (@PrabSeelamsetti) April 11, 2023

The Mavericks were a colossal disappointment this year. After swinging for the fences by trading for Kyrie Irving, Dallas finished at 38-44 and failed to qualify for a 20-team postseason. Kidd himself also had some poor moments over the course of the season.

But it is worth remembering that Kidd led Dallas to the Western Conference Finals just last year. On top of that, he had to work with a janky roster this season where Irving and Luka Doncic playing without a top wing defender or an elite rim protector proved to be an untenable fit schematically.

Kidd, who was hired in 2021, remains under contract with the Mavs for two more years. Though Dallas may be undergoing other changes this summer, it sounds like Kidd’s job is safe until further notice.