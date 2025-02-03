Mavericks GM reveals how involved Jason Kidd was in Luka Doncic trade

Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison on Sunday gave some insight on Jason Kidd’s involvement or lack thereof, in the recent blockbuster trade centered around Luka Doncic.

Harrison and Kidd addressed the media in a press conference held less than 24 hours after news broke that Dallas had acquired Anthony Davis in exchange for Doncic.

The Mavericks executive explained that he was the one who initiated talks with Lakers GM Rob Pelinka in early January. Harrison said that the two had to “keep it tight” with nobody else being made aware of the discussions, Kidd included.

“We kept it between us,” the Mavericks GM said, via ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “We had to keep it tight. J-Kidd didn’t know about it, but J-Kidd and I are aligned. We talk about archetypes, and we talk about the culture that we want to create. So I know the type of players that he likes without actually talking to him.”

It’s one thing for a GM to acquire a role player that fits the “archetype” of player that his coach would want. It’s another thing entirely to send your team’s top-5 NBA player in his prime to acquire said player, without even consulting the coach.

But Kidd seemed on board with the Mavericks’ stunning new direction. The veteran coach said that he wasn’t made aware of the trade until the “11th hour.” He called the move “a little shocking” but was ultimately optimistic about moving forward without his superstar guard.