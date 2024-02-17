 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, February 17, 2024

Mavericks rookie fires back at Grant Williams over viral criticism

February 17, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Grant Williams warming up with the Hornets

Feb 10, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams (2) during warm ups before the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

At least one Dallas Mavericks player is brushing off recent comments made by former teammate Grant Williams.

Williams was traded from the Mavericks to the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 8 in a deal that brought PJ Washington to Dallas. After his Hornets debut, Williams made several comments that were widely interpreted as shots at the Mavericks, as he said it was great to “play for the jersey that’s across your chest, not the one on your back.” He also raised eyebrows by explicitly noting that “everybody touched the ball.”

Essentially, Williams seemed to be implying that the presence of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving essentially eliminates the opportunity for anyone else to contribute on offense. That did not really sit well with Mavericks rookie Dereck Lively II, who simply responded by asking why the team would be better off with him shooting than they would be if the ball was in the hands of one of their stars.

“Why would I want to shoot a three if I give the ball to Luka and Ky, then they’re going to knock down a step back three or a side step three?” Lively said. “Having players like that there, you just have to play basketball. Not going out there, focusing on the name on the back of your jersey, focus on the name on the front of your jersey.”

In other words, Lively thinks the team-first thing to do would be to ensure that Doncic and Irving get their touches. He is probably right about that.

One report indicated that Williams’ “yapping” was one of the reasons the Mavericks were eager to get rid of him. In their minds, his parting shot at the team is probably just more evidence that they made the right call.

Article Tags

Dallas MavericksDereck Lively IIGrant Williams
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus