Mavericks rookie fires back at Grant Williams over viral criticism

At least one Dallas Mavericks player is brushing off recent comments made by former teammate Grant Williams.

Williams was traded from the Mavericks to the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 8 in a deal that brought PJ Washington to Dallas. After his Hornets debut, Williams made several comments that were widely interpreted as shots at the Mavericks, as he said it was great to “play for the jersey that’s across your chest, not the one on your back.” He also raised eyebrows by explicitly noting that “everybody touched the ball.”

Essentially, Williams seemed to be implying that the presence of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving essentially eliminates the opportunity for anyone else to contribute on offense. That did not really sit well with Mavericks rookie Dereck Lively II, who simply responded by asking why the team would be better off with him shooting than they would be if the ball was in the hands of one of their stars.

Dereck Lively II was asked about Grant Williams' viral comment: "Just going out there — why would I want to shoot a 3 if I give the ball to Luka and Kai, then they're going to knock down a step back 3 or a side step 3? Having players like that, you just have to play basketball.… — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) February 17, 2024

“Why would I want to shoot a three if I give the ball to Luka and Ky, then they’re going to knock down a step back three or a side step three?” Lively said. “Having players like that there, you just have to play basketball. Not going out there, focusing on the name on the back of your jersey, focus on the name on the front of your jersey.”

In other words, Lively thinks the team-first thing to do would be to ensure that Doncic and Irving get their touches. He is probably right about that.

One report indicated that Williams’ “yapping” was one of the reasons the Mavericks were eager to get rid of him. In their minds, his parting shot at the team is probably just more evidence that they made the right call.