Mavericks reportedly looking to trade notable player from Finals team

The Dallas Mavericks might be ready to move on from one of their longtime company men.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Monday that Mavericks big man Maxi Kleber is a potential candidate for trade ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline. Scotto notes that Dallas is $5.3 million over the luxury tax threshold and will thus look to unload Kleber, who is owed $11 million this season and another $11 million next season.

Kleber, 32, is the second-longest-tenured player on the Mavericks roster behind Dwight Powell. While his numbers are underwhelming (4.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game last season and 2.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game this season), Kleber has provided Dallas with steady value over the years. He offers defensive versatility at 6-foot-10 and also does very well in spot-up shooting opportunities whenever Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving gets double-teamed (35.6 percent from three for his career).

The veteran Kleber shot a scorching 42.9 percent from deep during Dallas’ NBA Finals run last year as well. But with financial considerations in mind (as well as the need for a jolt amidst their mediocre start to the new season), the Mavericks may be looking to turn the page.