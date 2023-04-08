Mavericks have major concern about Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks were eliminated from playoff contention on Friday with a loss to the Chicago Bulls, and attention can now turn to the future of the franchise. That future is apparently a source of concern for some within the organization.

There is real fear within the organization about star guard Luka Doncic’s long-term future with the team, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN. The Mavericks fear that Doncic could request a trade as soon as the summer of 2024 if the Mavericks do not show progress toward building a contender around him.

Doncic has expressed frustration both publicly and privately this season. The team’s attempt to partner him with Kyrie Irving did not result in any added success, with the Mavericks faltering down the stretch and going just 5-11 with both Doncic and Irving in the lineup.

Doncic is finishing the first season of a five-year, $215 million contract that also includes a player option, but the Mavericks apparently do not feel comfortable about his long-term future.

The Mavericks have signaled their intention of trying to re-sign Irving, and they still see a pairing with him and Doncic to be the best way forward. The supporting cast, however, will have to get much better in order for Dallas to achieve its ambitions.