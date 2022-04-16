Report shares Luka Doncic’s status for Game 1

The Dallas Mavericks sustained a major blow before the first round of the NBA playoffs even began.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday that All-Star Luka Doncic will not play in Game 1 of the Mavericks’ Western Conference Quarterfinals matchup with the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

Doncic, who strained his left calf in the third quarter of his team’s regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs on April 10, could miss additional time beyond Saturday’s game.

Wojnarowski also reported that Doncic’s status for Game 2 on Monday is in question, and that the Mavericks are taking things on a day-by-day basis.

Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic (calf strain) will be out for Game 1 vs. Utah on Saturday and significant concern remains for his availability Monday in Game 2, sources tell ESPN. Mavs will play long game w/ injury and take it day-by-day after playing without him Saturday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 15, 2022

The loss of Doncic for even one game could be monumental for the Mavericks, who have home-court advantage in the postseason for the first time since 2011.

The 23-year-old scored 28.4 points per game during the regular season, good for third-best in the NBA behind only Giannis Antetokounmpo (29.9) and Joel Embiid (30.6).

Doncic was also top-five in the league in assists per game with 8.7.

If Doncic misses more than one game, or the entire series, it would be hard to see a scenario where the Mavericks beat the Jazz. Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson are two capable players who will now see their roles increase, but it’s a tall task to ask them to replicate Doncic’s production.

The Mavericks and Jazz begin their series on Saturday, with Game 2 scheduled for Monday and Game 3 set to take place on April 21.