Mavericks taking risk on former troubled big man

The Dallas Mavericks are expected to make an interesting move to try to address the team’s injury woes at center.

The Mavs plan to sign free agent center Kai Jones to a two-way contract once he clears waivers, per NBA reporter Chris Haynes. Jones was among the players waived by the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday following the team’s 106-102 loss to the Lakers.

2021 first-round pick Kai Jones intends to sign a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks upon clearing waivers, league sources tell me. pic.twitter.com/BTwTuRmTiA — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 2, 2025

Nov 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the Dallas Mavericks logo during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Charlotte Hornets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas is currently down three of its top big men due to various injuries.

Newest addition Anthony Davis suffered a left adductor strain in his very first game with the team. Daniel Gafford went down with a Grade 3 MCL sprain one game later. Davis and Gafford joined starting center Dereck Lively II on the injured list. The Mavs’ second-year stud last played on Jan. 14 before being diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right ankle.

The team has relied on journeyman center Moses Brown in the absence of better options.

Jones played sparingly in his 28 games with the Clippers. He averaged 2.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks across just 7.4 minutes of action. Jones was embroiled in controversy two offseasons ago for his bizarre social media posts. But Jones has since opened up about trying to move on from his troubled past.