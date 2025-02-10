 Skip to main content
Mavericks get brutal news on Anthony Davis

February 9, 2025
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Anthony Davis in warmups

Oct 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) warms up prior to the game against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The latest injury news on Anthony Davis will only make Dallas Mavericks fans feel worse about the Luka Doncic trade.

On Saturday, Davis left his Mavericks debut early after suffering a non-contact injury in a game against the Houston Rockets. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Davis was diagnosed with a left adductor strain expected to sideline him for “multiple weeks.”

The 9-time All-Star exited Saturday’s game after a stellar outing, tallying 26 points, 16 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 blocks in the 116-107 Dallas win.

Injuries have hampered Davis throughout most of his career. Davis has only breached the 70-game threshold in 3 of his 12 seasons in the NBA. It’s no surprise that the injury bug has bitten him again in Dallas.

Davis has been well aware of the backlash the Mavericks’ organization received after shipping Doncic away. Just a day before his debut, Davis had made a solemn promise to Mavericks fans to ease the pain.

Instead, the pain has only been amplified with Davis’ immediate injury.