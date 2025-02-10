Mavericks get brutal news on Anthony Davis

The latest injury news on Anthony Davis will only make Dallas Mavericks fans feel worse about the Luka Doncic trade.

On Saturday, Davis left his Mavericks debut early after suffering a non-contact injury in a game against the Houston Rockets. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Davis was diagnosed with a left adductor strain expected to sideline him for “multiple weeks.”

Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis is expected to miss multiple weeks with a left adductor strain, sources tell ESPN. His absence could stretch to a month. pic.twitter.com/WnZUuqZKrw — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2025

The 9-time All-Star exited Saturday’s game after a stellar outing, tallying 26 points, 16 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 blocks in the 116-107 Dallas win.

Injuries have hampered Davis throughout most of his career. Davis has only breached the 70-game threshold in 3 of his 12 seasons in the NBA. It’s no surprise that the injury bug has bitten him again in Dallas.

Davis has been well aware of the backlash the Mavericks’ organization received after shipping Doncic away. Just a day before his debut, Davis had made a solemn promise to Mavericks fans to ease the pain.

Instead, the pain has only been amplified with Davis’ immediate injury.