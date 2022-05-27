 Skip to main content
Mavericks teammates give themselves crude new nickname

May 27, 2022
by Larry Brown
Dorian Finney Smith in warmups

Mar 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) warms up before the game against the New York Knicks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of Dallas Mavericks teammates have given themselves a new nickname, and it’s a crude one.

Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith talked with the media on Friday, a day after their team’s season came to an end with a Game 5 loss to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

Finney-Smith called themselves the “Bang Bros.”

Here is the video, which shows Bullock’s reaction:

We’ve heard of the Splash Bros in Golden State. The Oakland A’s had the “Bash Brothers” in Mark McGwire and Jose Canseco. The Dallas Mavericks have the “Bang Bros.”

And in case you’re scratching your head and wondering what’s so wrong with that nickname, well, you’re about to have your mind blown. Bang Bros is the name of an adult film studio that has been around since 2000. They’re known for their famous “bang bus” videos.

That’s a crude but fitting nickname for players who are doing a lot of scoring.

