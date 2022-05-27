Mavericks teammates give themselves crude new nickname

A pair of Dallas Mavericks teammates have given themselves a new nickname, and it’s a crude one.

Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith talked with the media on Friday, a day after their team’s season came to an end with a Game 5 loss to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

Finney-Smith called themselves the “Bang Bros.”

Dorian Finney-Smith coined a new nickname "the Bang Bros" for him and Reggie. …and Bullock understandably lost it. pic.twitter.com/yRbpbCzRbk — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) May 27, 2022

Here is the video, which shows Bullock’s reaction:

Dorian: "I thought it was going to move a little faster, you know, Bang Bros… the Bang Bros" Reggie Bullock: 😂🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/IsCbKfHI5i — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) May 27, 2022

We’ve heard of the Splash Bros in Golden State. The Oakland A’s had the “Bash Brothers” in Mark McGwire and Jose Canseco. The Dallas Mavericks have the “Bang Bros.”

Dorian Finney-Smith on the nickname of him and Reggie Bullock, "We’re the Bang Bros" 😅#MFFL pic.twitter.com/YFwWgSTmZZ — MFFL (@Mavs_FFL) May 27, 2022

And in case you’re scratching your head and wondering what’s so wrong with that nickname, well, you’re about to have your mind blown. Bang Bros is the name of an adult film studio that has been around since 2000. They’re known for their famous “bang bus” videos.

That’s a crude but fitting nickname for players who are doing a lot of scoring.