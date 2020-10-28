Report: Mavericks willing to trade anyone except Doncic, Porzingis

The Dallas Mavericks are looking to make a major move to turn their team into a true title contender, according to a report.

The Dallas Morning News’ Brad Townsend reported in an article published Tuesday that the Mavericks are willing to trade anyone on their roster not named Luka Doncic or Kristaps Porzingis. The team is seeking a third start to pair to their core European duo. They would be willing to take on salary as well.

The Mavericks’ willingness to take on salary makes this a good time for them to bolster their team.

Several teams may be struggling financially due to revenue issues because of a lack of fans following March’s coronavirus-related shutdown. Some may be willing to shed salary as a result.

The Mavericks went 43-32 in the regular season and lost to the Clippers in six games in the first round of the playoffs. The Clippers are still a tough team in the West, as are the defending champion Lakers. But LeBron James will be a year older, and the Lakers won’t have much time off before next season begins. Dallas may feel that they have an opportunity to seize and want to try taking advantage.

In addition to Porzingis and Doncic, the Mavericks have Dwight Powell, Seth Curry and Maxi Kleber signed to multi-year deals.