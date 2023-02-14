Mavericks to work out former All-Star center

The Dallas Mavericks have a plethora of frontcourt options, but they have interest in potentially adding one more.

The Mavericks are set to work out veteran LaMarcus Aldridge on Tuesday.

Free agent F/C LaMarcus Aldridge is working out for the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. Aldridge, a seven-time All-Star, averaged 12.9 points in 47 games for Brooklyn a season ago. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 14, 2023

Aldridge had been mentioned as someone in whom the Mavs had interest before the season, but they didn’t add him, and he has not played in the NBA this season. There was talk in the fall that he might retire.

The former 7-time All-Star spent last season with the Brooklyn Nets and averaged 12.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in 47 contests. He had retired in April 2021 due to a heart issue, but he was cleared to return a few months later and ended up joining the Nets.

The Mavs already have Dwight Powell at center and retained Christian Wood despite him being the subject of multiple trade rumors. They also have JaVale McGee for depth.

Dallas entered play on Monday fourth in the West with a 31-27 record.