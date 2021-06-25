 Skip to main content
Some upset Mavs snubbed Jamahl Mosley in head coach search?

June 24, 2021
by Larry Brown

The Dallas Mavericks are working on a deal to make Jason Kidd their new head coach. Apparently that decision left some with the franchise upset.

Dallas Morning News reporter Brad Townsend reported on Thursday that a team source was not happy that Jamahl Mosley did not seem to get a real shot at the job.

Mosley, 42, has been an assistant with the Mavericks since 2014. He played college ball at Colorado and professionally for some international teams. His primary responsibility has been to design the team’s defense.

Mavericks franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic was among those to give his support to Mosley.

It’s likely too late for Mosley or anyone else. Dallas and Kidd have opened contract negotiations already.

