Some upset Mavs snubbed Jamahl Mosley in head coach search?

The Dallas Mavericks are working on a deal to make Jason Kidd their new head coach. Apparently that decision left some with the franchise upset.

Dallas Morning News reporter Brad Townsend reported on Thursday that a team source was not happy that Jamahl Mosley did not seem to get a real shot at the job.

Team source I spoke to not happy at all about apparent lack of consideration for Jamahl Mosley. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) June 25, 2021

Mosley, 42, has been an assistant with the Mavericks since 2014. He played college ball at Colorado and professionally for some international teams. His primary responsibility has been to design the team’s defense.

Mavericks franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic was among those to give his support to Mosley.

Luka Doncic is a strong supporter of Mavs assistant coach Jamahl Mosley. “He’s got the things that are needed for a head coach," Doncic said after Mosely's one-game fill-in for a win over the Knicks this season. "He can be the head coach, for sure.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 17, 2021

It’s likely too late for Mosley or anyone else. Dallas and Kidd have opened contract negotiations already.