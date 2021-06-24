Jason Kidd negotiating contract for Mavericks head coach job

The Dallas Mavericks lost Rick Carlisle as their head coach but have a replacement in mind.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon reported on Thursday that Jason Kidd is the frontrunner for the Mavs job. The New York Times’ Marc Stein later said the two sides had begun negotiations.

MacMahon says Kidd has the support of owner Mark Cuban and his advisors.

Mark Cuban and the soon-to-be hired GM have had in-depth discussions about the coaching candidates, sources said. Jason Kidd has had support of Dirk Nowitzki and others advising Cuban. https://t.co/WrvVaGsONC — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 24, 2021

Carlisle was the team’s head coach since 2008. But he left after the season, which reportedly had the team relieved. Now Dallas is set to make a change to Kidd.

Kidd has a 183-190 record as a head coach, leading the Nets and Bucks. His teams have reached the playoffs three times. The 48-year-old was fired by Milwaukee during the 2017-2018 season.