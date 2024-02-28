Max Strus beats Mavericks with insane game-winning shot

Max Strus on Tuesday delivered a buzzer-beater for the ages.

Strus’ Cleveland Cavaliers were down 119-118 to the Dallas Mavericks with just 2.1 seconds left at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavs were taking the ball out under their basket and didn’t have much time to work with. Strus inbounded the ball to Evan Mobley, who passed it back to Strus.

Strus had no choice but to launch a shot from well beyond halfcourt. He shot the ball over Luka Doncic, and it went right in to give Cleveland a 121-119 win.

The Cavs shared an awesome photo on X of the shot:

That was one heck of a shot to win the game.

Strus was feeling it all night. The former Miami Heat guard had 21 points on 7/12 shooting. All of his points came off 3-pointers. His winning shot was obviously the best — and it swished right in. He was seeing buckets all night.