Grizzlies’ Tyus Jones found nasty surprise in Orlando hotel room

The NBA bubble is clearly having some growing pains in its first few days.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones shared a gross picture to his Instagram Story on Wednesday of a dead cockroach he found in his Orlando hotel room.

Tyus Jones (@1Tyus) posted a photo of a dead roach in his Orlando hotel room (Via Instagram) pic.twitter.com/GpEZYS3Uo2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 8, 2020

The Grizzlies are staying at the Grand Floridian Hotel in the Disney World complex along with seven other teams. The other two hotels that are playing host to NBA contingents are the Grand Destino Tower and the Yacht Club.

Other NBA players already provided an early glimpse of life in the bubble, and some sights looked more flattering than others. Jones’ unwelcome guest in his hotel room definitely falls into the latter category.