Evan Fournier, Troy Daniels give us early glimpse of NBA Bubble life

NBA teams are arriving in Orlando to enter the “bubble” in Disney World, where the 2020 season will be resumed. A few players have already given us a glimpse of what life will be like inside the bubble.

Troy Daniels, a guard with the Denver Nuggets, shared photos of what his first meal looked like. His photo only shows the appetizer portion of the menu for that meal.

Troy Daniels shares his first meal inside the Orlando Bubble on Instagram pic.twitter.com/jpORX6P7cn — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 8, 2020

Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier gave a tour of his hotel room at Disney World.

Evan Fournier giving a tour of his hotel room at the bubble… pic.twitter.com/bUoU2ZOyHt — Orlando Pinstriped Post (@OPPMagicBlog) July 8, 2020

The Magic are staying at the Grand Floridian hotel.

Those part of the NBA “bubble” are expected to adhere to strict rules in order to avoid compromising the bubble and exposing people to the coronavirus.