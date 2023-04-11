Mets pitcher pays tribute to ex-Knicks star with celebration

Despite only being in his second season with the Mets, Adam Ottavino is a New Yorker through and through.

The Mets reliever Ottavino went viral for the celebration he did at the end of Monday’s game. After striking out Ha-Seong Kim to seal the Mets’ 5-0 win over the San Diego Padres, Ottavino tapped three fingers to his head. The celebration was identical to the one that former Knicks star Carmelo Anthony used to do.

OTTAVINO HIT THE CARMELO ANTHONY "3 TO THE DOME" ??? pic.twitter.com/fTRi722yOF — Knicks Memes (@KnicksMemes) April 11, 2023

Ottavino confirmed in an Instagram post after the game that the celebration was indeed a tribute to Anthony.

The ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony played for the Knicks from 2011-17. He would often do the three-to-the-dome celebration after hitting a three-point shot. There were recently even rumors that Anthony might be returning to the Knicks.

As for Ottavino, he now holds a clean 2.07 ERA over 71 total appearances in his two seasons with the Mets. At least the Me7o-inspired celebration is much more wholesome than the way the Mets have celebrated before.