Metta Sandiford-Artest is a fan of Facebook’s new name

Metta Sandiford-Artest is known for his unique name, among many other things. So when Facebook announced a significant company change on Thursday, a lot of people thought of him.

Facebook announced Thursday it would be changing the name of its company to Meta, though the social network itself would retain its current branding. Still, the move made headlines, and it attracted the attention of the similarly-named Sandiford-Artest.

Upset about someone stealing his thunder? Quite the opposite. In fact, Sandiford-Artest offered up his testimony about how great a name it is.

Very happy that @Meta is doing this. Metta / Meta is an awesome name. Excited to see new innovation . This was so cool.

I was literally working, and my phone was ringing non stop. Lol. Congrats FB / #meta — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorld37) October 28, 2021

To make things even better, he even got a response from the social media company.

Best name ever, right? Can't wait to see you on court in the meTTaverse pic.twitter.com/eIN3CPFbs0 — Meta (@Meta) October 29, 2021

Sandiford-Artest was first known as Ron Artest when he entered the NBA. The eccentric star later changed his name to Metta World Peace before ultimately settling on the current iteration, though not before a flirtation with his original name. Now he shares a name with a social media corporation. Talk about a truly bizarre set of circumstances.