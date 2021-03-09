Heat’s Meyers Leonard appears to use anti-Semitic slur during video game stream

Miami Heat big man Meyers Leonard has found himself facing harsh criticism after he appeared to use an anti-Semitic slur during a video game streaming session.

Leonard was playing the popular game “Call Of Duty: Warzone” on his Twitch channel recently when he dropped a series of F-bombs and what sounded like an anti-Semitic slur.

“F—ing cowards. Don’t f—ing snipe me, you f—ing K— b—c,” Leonard appeared to say.

You can see the video clip here, but beware that it obviously contains offensive language.

The Heat are aware of the situation and are reviewing the video, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Leonard has nearly 70,000 followers on his Twitch account.

Video game streams are growing in popularity, and Leonard isn’t the first NBA player who has gone viral for something he said while gaming. He could face disciplinary action from the NBA, and it’s also possible Twitch will suspend or ban his account.